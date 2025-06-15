The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya has announced its new team of state office bearers for the session 2025-2028. This announcement comes as the party gears up for the state elections slated for 2028. The new appointments have been approved by BJP National President JP Nadda and were announced at a press conference held at the State BJP headquarters in Shillong by Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G Momin.

The new team has been tasked with strengthening the party's presence at the grassroots level. The state unit expressed that the team will focus on spreading the Prime Minister's message of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikaas, Sab ka Viswaas', which translates to together with everyone, development for everyone and trusted by everyone. This initiative aims to boost the party's outreach and engagement across various regions of the state.

Among the key appointments, Khrawboklang Basaiawmoit from Shillong, Bernard N Marak from Tura City, Lakhon Biam from West Jaintia Hills, Dr (Smti) Bernadette Lyngdoh from Shillong, Er Bipen Pradhan from Shillong, and Anil Hajong from Tura have been named as State Vice Presidents. These leaders are expected to play a significant role in mobilising support and strengthening the party's organisational structure in different regions.

Er Wankitbok Pohshna from Shillong and Amitava Saha from West Garo Hills have been appointed as State General Secretaries. Their roles will include overseeing the party's operational strategies and ensuring effective communication within the party structure.

The team also includes Anzie Ellicia A Sangma from Tura, Belbora Wankhar from East Khasi Hills, Daniella L Nonglait from Shillong, Sukhi Pariat from Shillong, Commanderful Sana from East Jaintia Hills, and Wilber Danngo Marak from Tura as State Secretaries. These individuals are tasked with supporting the Vice Presidents and General Secretaries in executing the party's strategies.

Further appointments include Sarwan Jhunjhunwala from Shillong as State Treasurer, and Ashok Singhania as State Joint-Treasurer. These roles are crucial for managing the financial aspects of the party's activities, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively and transparently.

The communication wing of the party has also been strengthened with the appointment of Sabyasachi Ghose as Media Convener, Mariahom Kharkrang as Chief Spokesperson, and Sarad Bawri as IT Convener. Their responsibilities include handling public relations, media engagements, and digital outreach, which are vital for maintaining the party's public image. Additionally, Fredee Aaron Kahit has been appointed as Social Media Convener, Dipika Dey as office secretary, and Deeya Singh Rathore as State Cells Convener, further bolstering the party's communication efforts.

The BJP in Meghalaya is optimistic that this new team will significantly increase its vote share and number of seats in the upcoming elections. The formation of this team is a strategic move to boost the party's image and operational effectiveness in the state, reflecting a concerted effort to fortify its political standing ahead of the 2028 elections.