BJP pushes Meghalaya Governor for special GHADC session to bar non-tribals from elections

The Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 13 urged Governor C H Vijayashankar to convene a special session of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) to pass a resolution preventing non-tribals from contesting or participating in council elections.

A delegation led by state BJP president Rikman G Momin submitted a memorandum to the governor seeking urgent intervention to protect the rights and identity of indigenous tribal communities.

Momin said the proposed special session should deliberate on and pass a resolution that “bars non-tribals from participating in or contesting GHADC elections”, ensuring that the council remains “a true custodian of tribal identity, culture and rights”.

The BJP leader noted that the GHADC was constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India to safeguard the social, cultural and political rights of tribal communities in Meghalaya.

“Allowing non-tribals to contest or participate in its electoral process undermines the very spirit of the Sixth Schedule and dilutes the constitutional safeguards meant for indigenous people,” he said.

The party also proposed that the resolution receive statutory backing through an amendment to sub-clause 1(a) of Rule 128 of the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous District Council Rules, 1951.

According to the proposal, a candidate or voter must be “a citizen of India and a Scheduled Tribe of Meghalaya as per the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950”, the memorandum stated.

“This measure will not only uphold the sanctity of the Sixth Schedule but also reinforce the constitutional commitment to protect the rights and identity of the tribal communities of Meghalaya,” Momin added.

The demand comes amid unrest in parts of Tura in West Garo Hills district following protests over candidate eligibility for the GHADC polls.

The protests turned violent earlier this week, with incidents of arson, vandalism and clashes reported across parts of the town. At least two people were killed and several others injured, while shops, establishments and vehicles were damaged.

Following the violence, the district administration imposed curfew in Tura and nearby areas to prevent further escalation.

Amid the deteriorating law and order situation, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the postponement of the GHADC elections that were scheduled to be held on April 10.