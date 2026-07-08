BJP to go solo in Meghalaya 2028 polls, aims to lead next government: AL Hek

Senior BJP MLA Alexander Laloo Hek on July 8 said the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the 2028 Meghalaya Assembly elections independently, expressing confidence that the party will be in a position to lead the next government in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Hek said the BJP is preparing to strengthen its organisational base ahead of the next Assembly elections and is confident of emerging as a major political force.

"We will contest the 2028 Assembly elections on our own and we are confident of leading the next government," he said.

On the upcoming Shillong Lok Sabha by-election, Hek revealed that the party had initially approached him to contest, but he declined the offer citing existing responsibilities.

"At the beginning, they had asked me to contest the by-election. But I told them I still have many responsibilities to complete, so I am not going to contest," he said.

Hek said he has instead proposed the name of fellow BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai as the party's candidate for the by-election.

"I have proposed his name. Now it depends on the party. Whatever decision the national leadership takes, we will accept it and fight the election strongly," he added.

The BJP leader said the party has sufficient time to prepare for the bypoll and expressed confidence that it would put up a strong fight once the candidate is announced.