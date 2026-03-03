BJP unveils second list of candidates for Meghalaya's Garo Hills council polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections in Meghalaya, announcing a second batch of candidates on March 3. This follows the party's initial list of 19 nominees released earlier the same day, ramping up preparations for the April 10 polls across 29 contested seats in the 30-member council.

The fresh additions spotlight fresh faces and key local figures, including state vice-president and sitting MDC Bernard N Marak from Tura, Mark Pantora M Sangma from Siju, and Akki A Sangma from Barengapara. The expanded lineup now features Wilnath T Sangma (Amongpara), Repsin M Sangma (Dengnakpara), Drojil D Sangma (Boldamgre), Salibirth M Sangma (Nogorpara), Bhupandra Hajong (Zikzak), Hiralal Koch (Betasing), Jeberth M Sangma (Rochonpara), Rikse K Marak (Balachanda), Clement Marak (Batabari), John Keats Sangma (Shyamnagar), Rahinath Barchung (Naguapara), Barning Marak (Rongrong), Sengpan K Marak (Bolsong), Bikash G Momin (Damas), Sengsrang R Marak (Kharkutta), and Charles T Sangma (Samandagre).

Party insiders say the rapid rollout signals strong momentum in Garo Hills, a region critical to Meghalaya's political landscape. With rivals like the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) also fielding candidates—NCP's second list of 10 on Tuesday and TMC's 14—the contest promises sharp rivalries.

Polling remains set for April 10, with one seat reserved for a nominee.