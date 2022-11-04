Meghalaya Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) President Ernest Mawrie has asserted that the saffron party is set to get double digits in next year's assembly elections.

Further, the State unit president asserted that BJP is not looking to form an alliance with any other political parties.

Mawrie said that the party has already recommended BJP's central committee to pull out of the MDA alliance headed by Conrad Sangma and is waiting for the party's high command nod.

"4 months are left for the election and we are working hard to win all the 60 seats." He added.

“This time, we are going to fight alone and will not form any alliance with any other political parties," the BJP president said.

Ernest Mawrie further said that the people of Meghalaya want development and prosperity like the neighbouring state of Assam. He said that under BJP rule the state of Assam has ushered in infrastructural development in all sectors including educational institutions.



Notably, the BJP president claimed that if voted to power, the saffron party will provide employment opportunities to over 10 lakhs youths.

On the other hand, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on October 31 said that his government is doing everything it can do to address unemployment by working on job creation for all different sectors.

Apart from the entrepreneurship sector, Sangma said that in the farming sector, they have come out with the policies of having different programs like the FOCUS program, adding, ''The milk mission, the piggery missions are all the different missions that they have come up with''.

"These are policies to address unemployment in the agriculture sector, for the women's groups that we have created programs. Programs where 14,000 women groups, having members of over four lakh members in this they have been given financial support and today, this policy is creating livelihood and helping unemployment situation," Sangma added.