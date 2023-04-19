Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that the reservation policy is a blunder as there are many errors and resolving it in five days or five weeks or even five months is next to impossible.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Lyngdoh said to resolve the issue one needs to look at things objectively and the government service has reached the point of saturation.

Also Read: Meghalaya government aims to make Shillong pedestrian-friendly zone

“It is a fact that a blunder has been committed 50 years ago, so how to resolve that is more difficult because it is an issue that has been festering for half a century. So, the solution will not come in five days, a blunder that has been perpetuated for 50 years, cannot be resolved in 5 days or 5 weeks or even 5 months, but let it be resolved bit by bit”, said Lyngdoh.

“…there is a lot of errors in that policy, for intake giving space of two to three years for a post to be filled up means you are undermining, compromising the quality of the administration”, he added.

He further said that if an office has to have staff members and one has to wait for two years it means that the office is running short of staff for two to three years, that itself is a blunder, said the Minister.