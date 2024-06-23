The body of 21-year-old Dhrubajyoti Kalita was recovered from the Aradonga River at the Mawkhrang Picnic spot along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Sunday (June 23), following a joint search operation by the Meghalaya Police and the Search & Rescue Team (SRT) of Meghalaya.

Kalita, along with four friends from Milanpur village in Chayagaon PS, Kamrup district, went to the popular picnic destination on Saturday.

The group ventured into the Aradonga River to bathe, during which Kalita went missing.

Police and rescue teams launched an immediate search, which culminated in the recovery of Kalita's body on Sunday.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.