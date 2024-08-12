Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and its potential impact on India's northeastern states.

The meeting, which also included Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, addressed growing concerns among residents in the border regions.

“We also urged the government of India through the union home minister that, if necessary, more manpower can be provided along the border areas so that the security can be reinforced,” Sangma said.

The Chief Minister conveyed that the Union Home Minister assured them that the Indian government would not permit any individuals to cross the border and that comprehensive measures were being implemented to ensure the border remains securely guarded to prevent any unauthorized movement.

Sangma stated on social media that the Home Minister reviewed the situation and its implications for the Northeast. The Chief Minister emphasised that the Indian government remains committed to border security and urged citizens to maintain peace and harmony.

"Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah ji today reviewed the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and its implications for the North East. The concerns and apprehensions of our people were raised during the meeting. Government of India is committed to keeping our borders safe and appeals to all to maintain peace and harmony," the chief minister wrote.

The talks come amid rising tensions following the vandalism of a statue of U Tirot Sing Syiem, a revered Khasi freedom fighter, at the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka. This incident sparked outrage in Meghalaya, leading to the temporary suspension of border trade activities.

Addressing the situation, Sangma appealed to Bangladesh's interim government to quell the unrest. "While the situation in Bangladesh is the internal affairs of the people of Bangladesh, we wish the caretaker government to take control of the matter and avoid further loss of life and properties," he stated.

The Meghalaya government is reportedly in constant communication with Indian authorities to ensure appropriate measures are taken along the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border for the safety of residents and national security.