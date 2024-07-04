The Inspectors General of BSF and Region Commanders of BGB-level Border Coordination Conference, held from July 1 to 4 in Shillong, concluded with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance understanding and cooperation between the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh.

The 13-member Indian delegation was led by Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, IG BSF, Tripura Frontier while the 13 member BGB delegation was led by Md Shazedur Rahman, BGBM, Additional Director General, Region Commander, Chattogram.

During the conference, various issues of bilateral interest which will pave the way towards enhancing the understanding and co-operation between both the border guarding forces were discussed at length.

Furthermore, special emphasis was given to focus issues, particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband items like psychotropic drugs and narcotic substances, Border violation, and pending infrastructural / developmental works, besides common Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).

During the conference, head of both the delegations deliberated and re-emphasised to jointly evolve viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both the Forces for creating an environment of peace and tranquillity along the International boundary by amicably resolving them and to further strengthening the bond of friendship, mutual trust and co-operation.

Purusottam Das highlighted sincere commitment of both the forces in maintaining peace and harmony along the international boundary and strengthening the existing robust cordial relations.

Border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh have been forging ahead in their ever-growing friendly relationship by participating in Inspectors General BSF – Region Commanders BGB level Border Co-ordination Conference at regular intervals.

The last Border Co-ordination conference was held at Chattogram, Bangladesh in September 2023.