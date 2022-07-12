Meghalaya border after more than 150 Garo tribals, including children and pregnant women, had to flee after allegedly facing harassment from ‘Meghalaya supporters.’

The conflict in the village, which is under Boko Assembly Constituency in Kamrup district, is primarily between locals who support Meghalaya and those who support Assam in the border row.

On Monday night, more than 50 people were reported to have fled more than 10 kilometeres away from their village, out of fear of being attacked by the ‘Meghalaya supporters.’

They reached Jariaht village, where the All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU) members gave them shelter in their office compound. Today, more than 100 people from the same village who were hiding in jungles, reached Jariaht.

Pitdon Sangma, the village headman of Upper Tarabari village alleged that Meghalaya supporting residents of the village had threated Assam supporters and demanded Rs 5,000 from them.

It needs mention here that Upper Tarabari village has been included in Assam following dialogues between the two states to resolve land dispute.

The headman Sangma, who also left for the temporary shelter in Jarihat village yesterday, has accused the Meghalaya supporters of making trouble.

Boko Revenue Circle officer Diwas Bordoloi has said that police and administration are now trying to resolve the matter and send everyone back to their own homes.

Around a week ago, Meghalaya supporters were accused of extorting Rs 5000 from people who took Assam's PDC rice and other commodities from the government.

Villagers of Upper Tarabari had lodged an FIR in the Boko Police Station on July 8 in this regard.

Boko police station's Officer in Charge Phanindra Nath registered a case regarding illegal extortion and arrested three culprits, namely Grimith S. Sangma, Mikel B. Sangma, and Makston Marak.

After the arrests, Meghalaya supporters from the same village allegedly attacked Assam supporters last Monday.

Meghalaya police also visited the camp where they discussed the matter with the Boko administration and police.

"I have asked Meghalaya police to control the situation along with Assam Police.

Until the situation becomes peaceful, people who took shelter will stay in the shelter camp and we will provide them with necessary commodities", said Bordoloi.