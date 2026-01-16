Border talks with Assam to resume post-elections, ILP-like law: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Talks between Meghalaya and Assam to resolve the remaining interstate border disputes will resume only after the completion of elections in Assam, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on January 16, citing the neighbouring state’s political preoccupation.

He said the second phase of negotiations, covering six unresolved areas, has been delayed as the Assam government is currently focused on election-related activities.

“Elections are around the corner, so politically speaking, the current dispensation there is not in a position to engage right now,” Sangma told reporters, adding that discussions would restart once the polls are over. The two states had signed a memorandum of understanding in March 2022 to settle six of the 12 disputed border areas, marking a major breakthrough in a long-standing issue.

On border security, the chief minister announced an aggressive push to complete fencing along the nearly 440-km-long international border with Bangladesh. He said around 40 km remains unfenced and efforts are being intensified in coordination with the Centre to close the gaps at the earliest.

Population-related concerns, land acquisition hurdles and pending court cases have slowed progress in certain stretches, particularly in West Jaintia Hills district, he said.

Sangma said the state government, the Border Security Force and intelligence agencies remain on high alert along the international border. A review meeting with the BSF and the Intelligence Bureau was held on December 24, 2025, to assess the overall security situation and address vulnerabilities.

On the issue of illegal immigration, Sangma said the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government will invite political parties and civil society organisations for consultations on its proposal for an ILP-like provision under the proposed Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. He stressed that the focus should be on effective legal mechanisms rather than the nomenclature of laws.

“Issue is not ILP, issue is not Immigration Act, issue is not MRSSA. We need laws and mechanisms to check illegal immigration,” he said, urging opposition parties to engage constructively in dialogue. The government, he added, is open to making changes if shortcomings are identified through consultations.

Refuting opposition leader Mukul Sangma’s claim that the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act has not been implemented, the chief minister said the law is being enforced in several localities, though challenges persist due to infrastructure gaps and investment needs.