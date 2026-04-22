Border talks with Assam to resume post-poll government formation: Meghalaya Deputy CM

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, on Tuesday, April 21, indicated that discussions with Assam over the long-pending border dispute will resume only after a new government is formed in the neighbouring state.

Addressing reporters, Dhar said the next phase of talks hinges on Assam constituting its regional committees. “Dialogue with the counterpart is a continuous process. Let us wait till the new government is formed in Assam, and we will continue the discussion. That is very clear,” he said.

He added that uncertainty over leadership on Assam’s side remains, stating, “As of now, we don't know who will be the chairman from their side as the new government is yet to be formed.”

Assam went to the polls for its 126-member Legislative Assembly on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. Officials indicated that further engagement between the two states is unlikely until the administrative structure is in place.

On the possibility of resolving the dispute ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly elections in 2028, Dhar ruled out any fixed timeline. “We are always trying to resolve the issue… but it is not so easy,” he said, noting the complexity of negotiations involving both states. “I cannot say whether we can solve it in two years or in two months, but we will always try our best to resolve it at the earliest.”

The two Northeastern states had signed memorandums of understanding in 2022 covering six of the 12 disputed areas, marking partial progress in a decades-old issue marked by competing territorial claims.

Separately, Dhar provided an update on the expansion of Shillong Airport, stating that the tender process has been completed and construction is expected to begin soon. The project is likely to be completed within 18 months. “It seems the time of completion for the contractor is 18 months,” he said.

The state government is currently seeking further details from the Centre regarding the contractor and construction plan. “I have asked the Commissioner of Transport to communicate with them… maybe next month we will know who the contractor is, what rate they put, and what the time of completion is,” Dhar added.