A new species of flowering plant has been discovered in the forests of Assam and Meghalaya, adding to the known biodiversity of Northeast India. The discovery, named Disporum kamakhasiense, has been published in the international botanical journal Novon.

The perennial herb, belonging to the Colchicaceae family, was recorded at three locations: Garbhanga Reserve Forest in Assam, Laisong in Dima Hasao district and the Barapani area of Meghalaya.

The research paper, authored by Dixit Bora, Biswajit Paul, Devanjal Bora, Aaron Floden and Dipankar Borah, identifies the plant as a distinct species with several features that set it apart from closely related varieties.

One of its most notable characteristics is its height. The plant can grow up to 180 cm, considerably taller than its closest relative, Disporum calcaratum, which generally reaches around 100 cm.

The newly identified species has extensively branched stems, broad yellowish-green leaves with prominent veins and white, star-shaped flowers. Its scientific name combines references to Kamrupa, the ancient name for Assam, and the Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, reflecting the regions where the plant was first collected.

Although the species shares similarities with plants found in Thailand and Myanmar, the researchers identified several distinguishing characteristics. These include its larger size, smooth leaves and differences in its floral structure, particularly its longer flower stalks and shorter, thicker stamens.

The plant grows on cliffs, primarily beneath bamboo forests, at elevations ranging from 200 to 1,100 metres. It has also been found growing alongside other plant species, including Peristylus constrictus and varieties of Phyllanthus.

However, the researchers have raised concerns over its survival, noting that the species has so far been recorded in only a few small populations, with very few individual plants found at each location.

The study describes Disporum kamakhasiense as "potentially endangered", citing threats such as road expansion, over-exploitation and deforestation.

The authors have called for further studies to establish the species' conservation status, warning that its limited distribution and the threats to its habitat could put its survival at risk.