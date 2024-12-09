Iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, renowned for his global hits and electrifying performances, arrived in Shillong, Meghalaya, this evening, December 9, setting the stage for a much-anticipated concert at Polo Grounds tomorrow, December 10. Fans from across the country have flocked to the hill capital to witness the legendary artist’s first performance in the state.

Adams, 65, is touring India as part of his So Happy It Hurts World Tour, marking his sixth visit to the country. The two-time Grammy Award winner kicked off the tour with a spectacular performance at Kolkata's Aquatica water park complex on December 7, where he enchanted the audience with timeless hits like Everything I Do (I Do It For You), Please Forgive Me, and the iconic Summer of '69.

Following his Shillong performance, Adams is set to visit other major cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa. The Shillong concert holds special significance as it marks the artist’s debut in Meghalaya, a state known for its vibrant music culture and enthusiastic audiences.

Excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await the moment when Bryan Adams lights up the Polo Grounds, creating a historic evening for music lovers in the region.



Also read: Meghalaya: Bryan Adams to begin five-city India tour in Shillong on December 10