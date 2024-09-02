A joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Meghalaya Police successfully apprehended a notorious Bangladeshi human trafficker near the Indo-Bangla border in East Khasi Hills. The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Md Mijan Mia from Sunamganj district, Bangladesh, was arrested following a well-coordinated intelligence-led raid.

Mia, who had been under surveillance for his involvement in facilitating illegal entries of Bangladeshi nationals into India, was captured in a dense jungle area as he allegedly prepared for another smuggling operation. Sources indicate that Mia's criminal activities extended beyond human trafficking to other forms of cross-border smuggling. The operation, conducted by the 193 Battalion BSF in collaboration with local police, was executed without resistance from the suspect.

Following his arrest, Mia was handed over to Dangar police station for further interrogation and legal proceedings. Authorities hope that this arrest will disrupt a larger network of traffickers and smugglers operating across the Indo-Bangla border.

This operation is part of a broader crackdown on illegal border activities in India's northeastern states. On August 31, Tripura Police detained four foreign nationals in separate operations. Among them were two Bangladeshi nationals and two Rohingya refugees. The arrests in Tripura followed intelligence from a previously detained suspect, leading to the capture of the Bangladeshi nationals in West Agartala. Meanwhile, the Government Railway Police intercepted the Rohingya refugees, Azida Behum and Ramjam Ali, as they attempted to travel from Tripura to West Bengal, having fled from the troubled Cox's Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh.