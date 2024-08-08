The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Bangladeshi nationals into Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Thursday. The incident occurred as the group attempted to cross the international border in several boats to collect boulders.

According to BSF officials, the intruders crossed the border in 5-6 boats at the Ranikor riverine stretch on Wednesday afternoon. Upon encountering the BSF, the group was initially instructed to retreat. When they failed to comply, the BSF was compelled to open fire, forcing the intruders to flee.

The BSF has heightened vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border, especially in light of recent political unrest in Bangladesh following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government and ensuing student protests. To reinforce security, the Meghalaya state government has imposed a night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am and temporarily suspended operations at border haats.