Border Security Force troops intercepted a vehicle loaded with food items intended for smuggling into Bangladesh at Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on October 31.

Acting on specific intelligence, personnel from the 193rd Battalion BSF stopped the vehicle (ML05L3654) at Barmanbari T-junction near the international border. The seized items were heading for illegal cross-border transport.

Earlier on October 25, BSF personnel had disrupted a cosmetics smuggling operation in the same region, seizing 12 cartons of Skin Shine ointment worth Rs 12 lakh. The contraband was discovered hidden in a dense jungle near the international boundary and was believed to be destined for Bangladesh.

The seized goods have been handed over to customs authorities in Pynursla for further investigation. These operations reflect BSF's ongoing vigilance against illegal cross-border activities in the northeastern sector.