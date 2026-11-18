A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who was detained by Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after inadvertently crossing the international border in Sylhet has been handed back to India following a flag meeting between the two border forces.

The incident took place on November 17, when the jawan reportedly crossed nearly 200 yards into Bangladeshi territory in the Bichanakandi border area of Sylhet district while carrying his service rifle.

According to reports, the jawan was detained by personnel of the 48th BGB Battalion during routine patrolling in the area after he crossed into Bangladesh.

Following the incident, officials of the BSF and BGB held a flag meeting to resolve the matter. Both the jawan and his service rifle were subsequently handed over to the BSF, officials said.