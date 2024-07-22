In response to the escalating unrest in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier has ramped up its security measures along the 444 km Indo-Bangladesh border. This initiative includes an "Ops alert" exercise designed to bolster border management and ensure effective control over the international boundary.

Inspector General (IG) of BSF Meghalaya, Sh Harbax Singh Dhillon, highlighted the pressing concern of ensuring the safe return of Indian students currently studying in Bangladesh. Since July 18, 2024, the BSF has facilitated the entry of 574 Indian students, along with approximately 435 students from Nepal and 8 from Bhutan, through the Dawki Integrated Check Post (ICP) in East Khasi Hills district. Additionally, 18 students entered India today via the ICP Kilapara in the West Garo Hills district.

IG Dhillon directed BSF officers to extend comprehensive support to all incoming Indian nationals, particularly students, at the ICPs. This includes providing essentials such as drinking water, food packets, and medical assistance. With the unrest in Bangladesh expected to continue, the BSF anticipates more student arrivals and is prepared to assist them promptly.