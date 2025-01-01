Acting on specific intelligence, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully thwarted a smuggling operation near the India-Bangladesh border on December 31, 2024.



The operation led to the seizure of contraband goods, including fish, garlic, puchka (crispy snack), and blankets, collectively valued at Rs 11.49 lakh.



The consignment was intended for illegal transport into Bangladesh. BSF officials reaffirmed their commitment to combating cross-border smuggling and emphasized the importance of continued vigilance along the international border. The seized items have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation and necessary action.



A BSF spokesperson highlighted the force's dedication to maintaining border security and preventing unlawful activities.





Also read: Bhutan's Gelephu project to boost regional economy, says Himanta Biswa Sarma