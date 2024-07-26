The Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya has issued a statement to address and clarify the situation regarding recent social media reports depicting purported illegal crossings from Bangladesh into India through unfenced areas.

In light of recent social media activity and content, the BSF aims to maintain transparency and uphold the sanctity of the border amid these concerns.

In its statement, the BSF said that a video which has been circulating and misleading people about border guarding was posted by a Bangladeshi YouTuber is of last year i.e. March 2023 but has been reposted.

"This video pertains to the accessibility of the border areas of Bangladesh. Based on this video several assumption are being made by social media handlers who are not aware of the correct security grid and present ground conditions," the Meghalaya BSF stated.

The BSF further said that such isolated videos which are posted in social media with intention to gain their followers and publicity should not overshadow the daily efforts and successes of BSF in preventing illegal activities along the border.

Moreover, IG BSF Meghalaya has urged the public and media to exercise caution and verify facts before spreading information that may cause unnecessary alarm or damage the reputation of our security forces.



It may be mentioned that the video in question has already been deleted by the originator, which by itself indicates the authenticity and veracity of the video.

The BSF remains dedicated to its mission of securing India's borders with the highest level of integrity and professionalism. We appreciate the support and understanding of the public and media in these endeavors.