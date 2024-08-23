BSF Meghalaya prevents infiltration attempt at Indo-Bangladesh border, 6 arrested
The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border in East Jaintia Hills. Four Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian facilitators were apprehended.
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The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya, on August 22 thwarted an infiltration attempt along the International Border in East Jaintia Hills district by apprehending four Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian facilitators.
Of the four Bangladeshi nationals apprehended, three are women.
In an attempt to curb illegal crossings and smuggling activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BSF Meghalaya has reinforced its border control measures and adopted multi-tier domination strategy to prevent such activities.
The apprehended illegal Bangladeshi migrants and their Indian accomplices were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.
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