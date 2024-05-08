On May 7, 2024, Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya intercepted multiple smuggling attempts along the India-Bangladesh border.

The operations led to the seizure of cattle, sugar, and cosmetics with a total value exceeding Rs 15 Lakhs. The illegal items were confiscated while in transit to Bangladesh via the Meghalaya border.

Based on specific intelligence, 4 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized a large amount of cosmetics in the East Khasi Hills district.

The seized items were turned over to the relevant customs office for further legal proceedings. In a separate operation, eight cattle were rescued by 193 Bn BSF from the BOP Dulainala border area during a smuggling attempt to Bangladesh.

Additionally, in collaboration with the Meghalaya police, 200 Bn BSF Meghalaya discovered and seized a significant stockpile of sugar in an abandoned house in South Garo Hills, near the international border.

The confiscated sugar has been handed over to the Rongra Police Station for further investigation.