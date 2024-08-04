Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General of BSF's Eastern Command, conducted a comprehensive review of operations and administrative matters along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya. The two-day visit on August 3-4, included assessments of border areas and meetings with local officials.

Gandhi inspected border outposts in East Khasi Hills, evaluating operational challenges faced by BSF personnel. He acknowledged the difficulties posed by Meghalaya's prolonged monsoon season but commended the troops for their unwavering dedication.

A joint meeting with civil administration and police officers from Garo Hills Districts focused on enhancing cooperation between BSF and local law enforcement. Gandhi stressed the importance of utilising advanced surveillance technology for effective border management.

The BSF official highlighted the friendly nature of Meghalaya's residents towards security forces while emphasising the need to prevent illegal infiltration. He provided guidance in maintaining vigilance and strengthening border security measures.

Gandhi praised field commanders and border personnel for their efforts in curbing cross-border crimes despite challenging terrain and weather conditions. He reaffirmed BSF's commitment to safeguarding national borders and maintaining their integrity.