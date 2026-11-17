A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was detained by Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday, November 17 after allegedly crossing nearly 200 yards into Bangladeshi territory in the Bichanakandi border area of Sylhet district while carrying his service rifle. The personnel reportedly told BGB officials during preliminary questioning that he had crossed the international border inadvertently.

According to BGB officials, the incident took place at around 12.30 pm when a patrol team of the 48th BGB Battalion spotted the armed BSF personnel during routine patrolling and took him into custody.

Lieutenant Colonel Nur Uddin Ahmad, Commanding Officer of the Sylhet Battalion, confirmed that the personnel and his service rifle were being held at the Bichanakandi Border Outpost.

The identity and rank of the detained personnel have not yet been officially disclosed.

Meanwhile, the BGB has requested a flag meeting with the BSF to discuss the incident and facilitate the personnel's return to India. Further action is expected to be taken in accordance with established border protocols.