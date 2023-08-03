The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya intercepted and seized a huge quantity of clothing items, including sarees and lehengas, worth approximately Rs 22 lakhs. The smuggling attempt was foiled on the international border of East Khasi Hills.

Acting on specific information, troops of 193 Bn & 04 Bn BSF Meghalaya successfully thwarted the miscreants' smuggling bid. The seized consignment was intended to be smuggled to Bangladesh from a bordering area in East Khasi Hills.

When confronted by BSF personnel, the smugglers fled the scene, taking advantage of the thick vegetation and undulating terrain. The clothing items, sarees, and lehengas were abandoned and subsequently confiscated by the alert troops.

The seized consignment has been handed over to the concerned customs office for further action.