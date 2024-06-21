The Border Security Force (BSF) said it was met with hostile resistance from the villagers of Kuliang, East Jaintia Hills district, while one personnel was attacked with an axe amid attempts to thwart cross-border smuggling by a group of 30-35 Bangladeshi smugglers who had infiltrated into the Indian territory through the unfenced area of Border Outpost (BOP) Kuliang, under the jurisdiction of 172 Bn BSF.

The smugglers, facilitated by local villagers, entered the territory aiming to receive sugar consignments from Indian smugglers of village Kuliang.



In a statement, the BSF informed that it was met with strong resistance from the villagers as the personnel rushed to the spot upon receiving the information.

As the BSF personnel approached the scene, the Bangladeshi miscreants attempted to flee towards Kuliang village. During the pursuit, the BSF party was confronted by local villagers in order to give safe passage to the Bangladeshi smugglers who jointly began pelting stones on BSF personnel and hurled abusive language and threats, the BSF stated.

Meanwhile, in the ensuing altercation, an Indian woman attacked a BSF person with an axe, resulting in an injury on his right hand. Another BSF person sustained injury in his left hand due to stone pelting. The situation was promptly reported to the local police patrol post –Umkiang under PS- Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills district.

The BSF highlighted that the Kuliang village is situated in close proximity to the international border, making it a vulnerable and smuggling-prone area. Local Indian smugglers often store large quantities of sugar in their houses or designated points, which is later smuggle into Bangladesh with the assistance of Bangladeshi smugglers, exploiting unfenced patches and adverse weather conditions.

Since January 2024, BSF troops in the Kuliang area have seized more than 100,000 kgs of sugar, preventing significant cross-border smuggling attempts. BSF urges local residents in border areas to refrain from engaging in illegal activities and to avoid facilitating Bangladeshi smugglers in cross-border smuggling activities. It has been a routine affair for the Indian villagers engaged in illegal activities to confront the BSF whenever it tries to execute its mandated duty to prevent smuggling along the international border.

BSF remains committed to perform its duties around the clock to prevent trans-border crimes. In light of this incident, BSF is lodging a protest note with the Border Guard Bangladesh regarding the illegal crossing of Bangladeshi smugglers into Indian territory.