A major women's sports competition organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) wrapped up on August 28, at the Frontier Headquarters BSF Meghalaya. The event featured wrestling, boxing, judo, arm wrestling, weightlifting, and powerlifting competitions.

Over 120 female athletes from the BSF's Eastern and Western Commands participated in the multi-day event. The closing ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Abu Taher Mondal, Meghalaya's Minister of Power and Community & Rural Development, and top brass from the BSF, Assam Rifles, and CRPF.

Minister Mondal, serving as chief guest, presented awards to the winners across various categories. In his address, he highlighted the crucial role of sports in fostering a healthy society and praised the BSF for promoting athletic culture among its personnel.

The ceremony also featured cultural performances by BSF School students, adding a vibrant touch to the proceedings.