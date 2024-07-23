Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has praised the Union Budget 2024-25, highlighting its potential benefits for the state's development and tribal communities. In a series of tweets, Sangma commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a growth-oriented budget that emphasises employment creation and skill development.

The Chief Minister pointed out several key aspects of the budget that are particularly relevant to Meghalaya:

1. Increased capital investment assistance: The outlay for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investments has been raised from Rs 1.3 lakh crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Sangma believes this will accelerate infrastructure development in Meghalaya.

2. Employment incentives: The budget introduces incentives for first-time employees, offering up to Rs 15,000 in three installments via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Sangma plans to integrate this with the Meghalaya Industrial & Investment Promotion Policy to boost industrial development and job creation.

3. Tribal development: The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan scheme is expected to benefit all villages in Meghalaya, as the entire state is eligible for coverage under this program.

4. Agriculture focus: Sangma welcomed the increased emphasis on agriculture, particularly natural farming. As one of the first Northeastern states to adopt natural farming, Meghalaya stands to gain from increased allocations for better seeds and planting materials, potentially increasing farmers' incomes.