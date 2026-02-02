Budget shows Centre’s resolve to make Northeast growth engine of the East: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on February 1, said the Union Budget 2026–27 reflects the Centre’s strong resolve to transform the Northeast into a major growth engine of eastern India, citing a “special thrust” on the region.

In a post on X, Sangma described the Budget as “visionary and holistic,” highlighting its focus on inclusive and people-centric development.

“The special focus on the Northeast underscores the government’s firm resolve to transform the region into a dynamic growth engine of the East,” the chief minister said.

He expressed gratitude to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he termed their “steadfast commitment to inclusive national development.”

With emphasis on the ‘Purvodaya’ states and the northeastern region, the Budget has proposed the development of an integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor. It has also made provision for 4,000 electric buses for the region to strengthen public transport infrastructure.

The Budget further proposes the creation of five tourism destinations across the five ‘Purvodaya’ states, aimed at boosting regional tourism and employment.

Additionally, the setting up of a Buddhist Circuit in the region has been included in the Union Budget 2026–27, a move expected to enhance cultural tourism and connectivity in eastern India.