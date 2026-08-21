Byrnihat–Jorabat closure: Meghalaya suggests new alternate routes for commuters

With the Byrnihat–Jorabat road blocked from both sides, the Ri Bhoi district administration has issued alternate routes for commuters travelling between Meghalaya and Guwahati.

The advisory, issued on August 21, lists separate routes for passengers travelling towards Guwahati and those heading towards Shillong.

For travellers from Shillong, Nongpoh and Byrnihat heading to Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport or railway stations, the administration has suggested two options: Byrnihat–Pillingkata–Killing and Nongpoh–Patharkhmah–Rani.

Those travelling towards Shillong from Guwahati airport or railway stations can use either the Basistha–Pillingkata–Killing route or Rani–Patharkhmah–Mairang.

The administration has asked commuters on both the Assam and Meghalaya sides to avoid the Jorabat–Byrnihat road until further notice and use the designated alternatives.

Passengers travelling for medical purposes, to airports, railway stations and for other essential journeys have been particularly advised to plan their routes accordingly.

The advisory was issued by Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Abhishek Saini.