President Droupadi Murmu has appointed C H Vijayashankar as the new Governor of Meghalaya. The announcement came as part of a late-night reshuffle on July 27 that saw new governors appointed to nine states across India.

Vijayashankar, a veteran politician from Karnataka, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His political career spans multiple decades and includes terms in both state and national legislatures.

First elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1994, Vijayashankar later served two terms in the Lok Sabha, representing the Mysore constituency. His tenure in parliament saw him defeat notable opponents, including Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the last titular Maharaja of Mysore.

At the state level, Vijayashankar held cabinet positions in Karnataka, overseeing portfolios such as forestry and small-scale industries. He also served a term in the Karnataka Legislative Council from 2010 to 2016.

Vijayashankar's party affiliations have shifted over the years. Originally a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he briefly joined the Indian National Congress in 2017 before returning to the BJP fold in 2019.

The exact date for Vijayashankar to assume his new duties as Governor of Meghalaya has not been announced. The President's office stated that the appointments would take effect once the new governors take charge of their respective posts.