Canoeist Pynshngain Kurbah becomes first beneficiary of Meghalaya’s sports quota policy

In a landmark step towards promoting sporting excellence, the Meghalaya Government on June 16 handed over the first appointment letter under the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportsperson Direct Appointment Policy to canoeist Pynshngain Kurbah during the Meghalaya Sports Conclave 2026 in Shillong.

Kurbah, who won a bronze medal in canoeing for Meghalaya at the 38th National Games, became the first athlete to benefit from the policy approved by the state cabinet in February this year.

The appointment letter was presented by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister described the appointment as a significant milestone in the government's efforts to support athletes and recognise sporting achievements. He said the policy is aimed at providing talented sportspersons with greater career security and motivation to excel at national and international levels.

The Meghalaya Outstanding Sportsperson Direct Appointment Policy was introduced to reward athletes who bring laurels to the state by offering them direct employment opportunities in government services.

Officials said the initiative reflects the state's commitment to nurturing sports talent and creating a supportive ecosystem for athletes, ensuring that outstanding performances receive meaningful recognition beyond medals and trophies.

The presentation of the first appointment letter marks the beginning of what the government hopes will be a transformative programme for aspiring athletes across Meghalaya.

