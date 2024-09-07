Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) attended the annual Eastern Air Command (EAC) Commanders' conference which was held from September 6-7, at Headquarters Eastern Air Command, Shillong.

He was received by Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command.

The CAS inspected a Guard of Honour on arrival and was introduced to all Commanders and Senior Officers.

The Chief of the Air Staff reviewed the operational preparedness of EAC and commended all personnel for achievements that had ensured highest level of operational readiness as well as response towards HADR and aid to civil administration.

In his address, the CAS emphasised on the crucial role of EAC in maintaining a high operational preparedness.

Stressing on capability development, Chaudhari exhorted all personnel to imbibe the spirit of IAF doctrine which envisages IAF to transform into an agile, adaptive and decisive aerospace power in near future.

He urged all commanders to continue their efforts towards providing a safe operational flying environment and to keep pace with global technological developments, especially in the newer domains of space, cyber and electronic warfare as well as to ensure a healthy work life balance.

The CAS awarded trophies to stations for achieving excellence in fields of operations, maintenance and administration.