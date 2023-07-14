The Catholic Church of Meghalaya has raised objections and expressed serious concerns regarding the proposed enforcement of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. In a letter addressed to the Law Commission of India, the Church highlighted the potential infringement on religious beliefs, customs, and traditions, as well as the potential impact on tribal communities' special provisions.

The Catholic Church of Meghalaya, appreciative of being citizens of India and beneficiaries of the country's protective constitution, emphasized the importance of India's unity in diversity and its secular character. The Church acknowledged the existence of personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and properties that are rooted in religious customs and beliefs. However, the recent public notice issued on June 14, 2023, by the Law Commission of India regarding the enforcement of the UCC has raised serious concerns.

The Church presents its objections to the implementation of the UCC in India, highlighting key points:

Protection of Religious Beliefs: The Church firmly expresses its disapproval of any attempt to impose the beliefs, customs, and traditions of one religion on others through the UCC. It stresses that personal laws derived from customs and traditions associated with religious beliefs should not be distorted or eradicated. The Church points out that Article 25 of the Indian Constitution grants every religious group the right to manage its own affairs.

Tribal Community Empowerment: The Constitution of India, through Articles 341, 342, and the Sixth Schedule, has established special provisions to empower tribal communities. The Church raises concerns that the introduction of the UCC might undermine these special rights and privileges granted to members of tribal communities.

Need for Urgency: The Church questions the urgency behind the Central Government's push for the enforcement of the UCC, particularly in light of the opinion expressed by the 21st Law Commission in 2018. At that time, the Commission stated that a Uniform Civil Code was neither necessary nor desirable.

In light of these considerations, the Catholic Church of Meghalaya strongly urged the concerned department and the Government of India to reconsider the implementation of the UCC in the diverse country of India. The Church emphasized the need to uphold religious freedom, protect the rights of various communities, and maintain the secular fabric of the nation.