Centre approves five central force companies for Meghalaya after Shillong violence

The Centre has approved the deployment of five companies of central armed forces in Meghalaya following violent protests in Shillong that left several people injured and caused widespread damage to public property, officials said on August 20.

The Union Home Ministry has sanctioned four companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) for deployment in the state until August 25. The forces will assist the Meghalaya Police in maintaining law and order, a senior Home Department official said.

The request was made by the state Home (Police) Department after a "sudden deterioration" in the law-and-order situation in Shillong, the official said.

Violence broke out across parts of the city on Wednesday during a black-flag rally organised by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU). Areas including Fire Brigade, Nongmensong, Polo, Barik and Mawlai witnessed stone-pelting and vandalism.

At least 31 vehicles, most of them government SUVs, were damaged, while a government vehicle was set on fire. Several pedestrians were also reportedly assaulted.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed the damage and said busts of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Relief and Rehabilitation Colony were vandalised.

Police subsequently arrested KSU president Raymond Kharjana, vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar late on Wednesday night. The three were detained from a hotel in Shillong, where they were holding a meeting, and taken to Sadar Police Station, sources said.

They were booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in connection with alleged damage to public property, assault and other offences, police said.

The arrests came hours after KSU leaders addressed a press conference expressing regret over the violence while denying any involvement by its members in vandalism or arson.

The union alleged that people with vested interests had infiltrated the rally to derail its agitation and damage the organisation's reputation.

The rally was held to press the KSU's five-point charter of demands. These include implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, legislation to regulate migrant workers, reforms in government recruitment and action on recruitment-related concerns at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

The KSU has also demanded the cancellation of the July 31 public hearing for the proposed Shree Cement project in East Jaintia Hills and action against officials over what it termed excessive use of force during the hearing. The union has also renewed its demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, police raided the KSU office in Shillong's densely populated Jaiaw area late Wednesday night. A local elder said residents resisted the operation, following which police used tear gas and stun grenades.

The elder alleged that the operation damaged properties in and around the KSU office.

Several former KSU leaders have since condemned the police action, alleging that excessive force was used during the midnight raid.