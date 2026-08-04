Centre approves Rs 336.62 crore for Meghalaya under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 for FY27

The Centre has approved an allocation of Rs 336.62 crore for Meghalaya under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0 for the financial year 2026-27, providing a significant boost to the state's rural drinking water infrastructure programme.

Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Marcuise Marak on Tuesday said the funds, sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, will strengthen the implementation of JJM 2.0 across the state and facilitate the clearance of at least one-third of the pending bills of contractors engaged in drinking water projects under the mission.

Marak made the announcement following a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil in New Delhi.

He said the release of funds would help expedite ongoing water supply projects and improve the pace of implementation under the flagship programme.

The PHE Minister also said that subsequent instalments would be released in due course to ensure the timely and effective execution of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 across Meghalaya.