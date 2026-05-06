Centre approves Shillong airport runway upgrade to boost tourism in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 6 said the Centre has awarded the contract for expansion of the runway at Shillong Airport, a move expected to significantly improve air connectivity and strengthen the state’s tourism sector.

Speaking at the Empowerment of Tourism Champions of Meghalaya programme at Orchid Lake Resort, Sangma said the runway expansion project is likely to be completed within 15 months and will allow larger aircraft to operate from Shillong.

Calling the development a “game-changer” for tourism, the chief minister said better connectivity was essential for Meghalaya to emerge as a preferred destination for both domestic and international travellers. He said improved transport infrastructure would not only increase tourist footfall but also support local businesses and employment generation linked to the sector.

The programme, organised by the state tourism department, brought together tourism entrepreneurs, artisans, students, village leaders, homestay operators and community representatives from across Meghalaya.

Sangma stressed that tourism growth depends on coordination among all stakeholders, including the government, transport operators, hospitality businesses and local communities. He said Meghalaya’s tourism strategy was focused on building a complete ecosystem that ensures visitors have safe, convenient and memorable experiences.

Referring to the state’s broader tourism push, the chief minister said several large projects are under development, including the Shillong Ropeway, Mawkdok Skywalk, Rain Museum at Mawsynram, the Living Root Bridge Museum, and tourism infrastructure projects in Sohra, Mandalgre and Siju.

Tourism Minister Timothy D Shira said tourism has become one of the strongest contributors to Meghalaya’s economy, with provisional estimates indicating close to 18 lakh tourist arrivals in 2025.

He said more than 150 tourism-related projects are currently under implementation across the state with investments running into thousands of crores, alongside increasing participation from private investors. Meghalaya is also working towards developing Umiam into a global tourism destination through a dedicated Destination Management Organisation aimed at sustainable tourism planning.

During the event, the chief minister announced fresh beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Homestay Mission and recognised successful beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Homestay Scheme under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme.

Launched in September 2025, the mission aims to establish 3,000 new homestays by 2028 and create over 15,000 jobs across the state. Officials said 80 homestay applications have so far been approved, while 55 beneficiaries from Khasi, Jaintia and Ri-Bhoi regions received financial assistance amounting to Rs 3.85 crore.

Sanction letters were also distributed under the Community-Led Infrastructure Scheme to help villages, cooperatives and tourism societies build tourism-related infrastructure.

The programme additionally showcased Meghalaya’s participation in the Surajkund International Crafts Mela and exposure visits undertaken by tourism stakeholders from Sohra to Ekta Nagar.

A bravery award was presented to Teiborlang Pakma for rescuing a drowning person at Ward's Lake.