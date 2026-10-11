Centre assesses feasibility of resuming small-scale coal mining in Meghalaya

A technical team from the Union Coal Ministry has inspected coal-bearing areas in Meghalaya to assess the possibility of restarting small-scale mining, more than a decade after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned rat-hole mining in the state in 2014.

The team, comprising officials from the Coal Ministry, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) and Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), visited mining areas in East Jaintia Hills and the Khasi Hills last week, accompanied by officials from Meghalaya's Directorate of Mineral Resources.

Director of Mineral Resources M P Tongper said the inspection was part of discussions between the state government and the Centre on exploring ways to resume small-scale coal mining in compliance with environmental regulations, mining safety standards and legal requirements.

The team examined existing mining practices and assessed whether operations could be conducted using scientific methods suited to Meghalaya's geological conditions and landholding patterns. Discussions were also held with senior state government officials on the challenges faced by local miners and the technical, safety and environmental safeguards required for regulated mining.

The assessment follows efforts by the Meghalaya government to find a way to revive coal mining, a key source of livelihood for many families in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on July 7 to discuss the concerns of coal-dependent families and explore options for restarting the sector.

The latest inspection also comes amid scrutiny over the state's coal stock. A committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court recently sought a detailed inquiry into the reported shortage of around 13.02 lakh metric tonnes of inventoried coal, equivalent to approximately 52,000 truckloads, and called for accountability over the missing stock.

The technical team's findings could help inform further discussions between the state and the Centre on the feasibility of small-scale mining. However, any resumption would have to meet the applicable legal, environmental and safety requirements.

Further technical assessments and meetings between the two governments are expected in the coming weeks, with the Directorate of Mineral Resources coordinating with the Union Coal Ministry and other departments.