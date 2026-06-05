Centre committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Northeast: JP Nadda

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on June 4 reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the Northeast, ensuring that advanced medical services are accessible to people living in remote and underserved areas.

Speaking after inaugurating a hospital in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, Nadda said the facility would play a crucial role in improving healthcare outcomes and expanding access to quality medical services in the state.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Union Minister described the hospital as a significant milestone for Meghalaya and a major step towards strengthening healthcare delivery in the region.

"It is a matter of great happiness for me to be part of the inauguration of this hospital. I thank MLA Alexander Hek for inviting me and extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone associated with this remarkable initiative," Nadda said.

The minister noted that the hospital was more than just a healthcare institution and would serve as a beacon of hope for people seeking quality medical care closer to home.

He said such facilities are vital in improving access to specialised healthcare services and reducing the need for patients to travel outside the state for treatment.

Nadda also praised the efforts of those involved in establishing the hospital and expressed confidence that the institution would contribute significantly to Meghalaya's healthcare sector by providing quality treatment, generating employment opportunities and promoting medical excellence.

The Union Health Minister's remarks came during his visit to Meghalaya, where he attended programmes aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure and services in the northeastern region.

