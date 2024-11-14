The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared Meghalaya's banned militant organisation, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) along with its factions, wings and frontal organisations as an unlawful association, extending the ban on it by another five years.

The declaration which will come into force with immediate effect from November 16, 2024 was made under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (13 of 1967).

In a notification dated November 13, the Home Ministry cited danger to India's sovereignty and integrity through activities allegedly dealing with secession, extortion, insurgency among others.

The Centre views the activities of the group as a threat, citing their involvement in various illegal and disruptive actions.

1. The group has declared objective for secession of areas in Meghalaya, largely inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribes.



2. Intimidation and bullying of civilians for extortion of funds for their organisation.

3. Links with other insurgent groups of the Northeast.

4. Involvement in forty-eight criminal cases, including several cases of explosions or planting of explosives in Meghalaya from November 16, 2019 to June 30, 2024.

Moreover, it has also been noted that during this period, seventy-three HNLC cadres were arrested, while three of its cadres had surrendered.

Furthermore, the ministry stressed the need to curb and control unlawful activities, stating, "If these (activities) are not immediately curbed and controlled, the HNLC may regroup and rearm itself, expand its cadres, procure sophisticated weapons, cause loss of lives of civilians and security forces and properties and thereby accelerate its anti-national activities."

Citing unlawful activities which have been committed by the HNLC in the past, the MHA stated that the existing "circumstances render it necessary to declare the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, along with its factions, wings and frontal organisations as an unlawful association with immediate effect."