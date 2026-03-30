Centre raises commercial LPG allocation to 70% in Meghalaya: Minister

The Centre has increased commercial LPG allocation to 70 per cent of the previous levels in Meghalaya, bringing relief amid earlier supply disruptions, state government officials said on March 30.

State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Comingone Ymbon said that domestic LPG distribution remains unaffected, although queues were reported at gas agencies in recent days.

Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Said Verma stated that the enhanced allocation follows discussions with the Government of India and a review of the situation across states. He added that the Centre had earlier reduced commercial LPG supply to 20 per cent from March 11 due to disruptions in imports linked to the Middle East situation.

The reduction had significantly impacted Meghalaya, where around 1,000 commercial LPG cylinders are typically required daily, particularly by hotels, dhabas, and restaurants. Officials noted that supply conditions are now gradually improving, with about 400 cylinders being supplied daily in the past three days.

Verma clarified that essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions have continued to receive full LPG supply during the disruption. Domestic cooking gas supply has also remained stable, with 5,000–7,000 cylinders distributed daily even after March 11.

Addressing reports of long queues, officials attributed the issue largely to KYC verification processes introduced to prevent hoarding and duplication. Between March 25 and 27, the state distributed 22,904 domestic LPG cylinders.

Authorities have urged the public and media to refrain from spreading rumours about shortages, warning that misinformation could trigger unnecessary panic. Monitoring committees at the district and state levels have been set up to ensure smooth LPG supply across Meghalaya.