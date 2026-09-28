Centre sanctions Rs 94 crore for Meghalaya under ST post-matric scholarship scheme

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 94.03 crore to the Meghalaya government as the Central share under the Post-Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Tribes scheme for the financial year 2026-27.

According to a sanction order issued by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on September 15, an amount of Rs 94,03,38,000 has been approved as a drawing limit in the form of a Mother Sanction for Meghalaya under the centrally sponsored scheme.

The funds have been sanctioned under the scheme component “Post Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Tribes” (SLS Code: ML117) and will be debited to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' budget under Demand No. 100.

The sanction order said the release has been made in accordance with the pattern of assistance approved by the Ministry of Finance and the rules and principles governing the scholarship scheme.

Under the prescribed mechanism, Meghalaya will submit daily payment files for release of the Central share against the balance available under the sanctioned head. Once the Central share is received, the state government will process the payment through e-Kuber for release of the Central and State shares to the end beneficiaries.

The Ministry has directed that the grant be used only for the purpose for which it has been sanctioned. The state government will also be required to furnish an annual utilisation certificate in the prescribed GFR 12C format.

The sanction order further stated that the accounts relating to the grant-in-aid will remain open to inspection and audit by the appropriate authorities, including the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the Internal Audit of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The state government cannot make changes in allocations or undertake reappropriation among different components or activities without prior approval from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The sanction was issued under Rules 228 to 245 of the General Financial Rules, 2017, with the concurrence of the Integrated Finance Division.