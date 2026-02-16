Centre sets up 5G lab at NIT Meghalaya to boost innovation

The Centre has established a state-of-the-art 5G laboratory at the National Institute of Technology Meghalaya in East Khasi Hills district as part of a nationwide initiative by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to strengthen the regional innovation ecosystem, officials said on Monday, February 16.

With this addition, a total of eight such 5G laboratories have now been set up across the northeastern region to accelerate the development and adoption of next-generation telecom technologies, according to an official statement.

The newly inaugurated lab will provide students, researchers and faculty members hands-on exposure to advanced technologies, including 5G networks, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), edge computing and other emerging digital applications.

Officials stated that the initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by fostering research, innovation and skill development in cutting-edge telecommunications. The facility is also expected to support startups and collaborative projects, thereby strengthening the digital ecosystem in Meghalaya and the wider Northeast region.

The move aligns with the government’s broader vision of promoting digital transformation and enhancing technological capabilities in educational institutions across the country.