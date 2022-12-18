Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre is giving impetus to all development projects in Northeast.

Modi said this while taking part in the Golden Jublee Celebrations of Northeast Council in Shillong. The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs. 2450 crores.

While referring to football methodology he said that the Centre has shown red cards to many hurdles that came in the way of development of Northeast in the last 8 years.

There is huge difference between the way the government is working now for the development of Northeast compared to the functioning of governments earlier, Modi said.

“Efforts are made honestly to weed out corruption, biasness, nepotism, violence and stalling of projects,” he said.

“Now we all know about the positive approach Northeast shows towards sports. So the centre is keeping pace with the positive approach. Northeast boasts the first sports university of India. The Northeast is also getting multipurpose halls, football grounds, athlete tracks along with 90 other projects,” The prime Minister said while addressing a mammoth gathering.

The Prime Minister further said that opportunities are being created for the youth of Northeast through digital connectivity. Farmers of Northeast are getting immense benefits through improved air connectivity as are exporting their produce now. PM-DevINE scheme is another boon to the people of Northeast, Modi said.

Works are going on to connect Shillong along with other capitals of Northeast are by rail network. Around Rs 7 lakh crore are being spent in Northeast for infrastructure projects. Through UDAN scheme flights are coming to and going from Meghalaya through 16 routes. Also through this scheme altogether 1900 flights are connected to various places in Northeast. Earlier the number of flights to Northeastern states was mere 900. The Krishi UDAN scheme has also increased exports of local farm produce, PM Modi said.