Centre targets ‘One state, One global destination’ model to build investment-ready tourism in Northeast

The Centre is pushing to make the Northeast a major tourism hub with an investment-ready framework, Union Minister for DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia said on December 2. He said the initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s ‘One State, One Global Destination’ vision aimed at boosting tourism-led growth through stronger state collaboration.

Scindia made the remarks after the fourth meeting of the High-Level Task Force on Tourism, held in Shillong and chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The meeting brought together top officials, including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Sikkim Tourism Minister Tshering T Bhutia, Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism MR Synrem.

Discussions centred on strategies to accelerate tourism growth by improving connectivity, expanding infrastructure, and developing iconic destinations across the Northeast. The task force also explored ways to create new tourism products and enhance skill development to meet the sector’s evolving needs.

Scindia said the government’s goal is to unlock the region’s tourism potential by leveraging its natural beauty and cultural diversity, turning the Northeast into a major draw for both domestic and international travellers.