As uncertainty over implementation of railway projects looms in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the state has been asked to return funds of Rs 200 crore allocated for land acquisition if the issue is not resolved at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Sangma said that he met with the railway minister regarding the railway projects in Byrnihat and Shillong.

Stressing the importance of equally involving stakeholders and the public in the implementation of the project, CM Sangma stated that he informed the minister that such matters take time.

The chief minister further mentioned that the railway minister will follow up on the decision after a few months, and if a solution is not found, the funds will have to be returned.

Earlier, the Central government had extended the proposed of two railways projects, including the 22-km Tetelia-Byrnihat tracks and the 108-km Byrnihat-Shillong line.

However, the proposals were never taken forward amid strong opposition voicing concerns of an influx in the state.