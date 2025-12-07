Centre to set up Meghalaya’s first weavers’ service centre, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

In a major push to boost the textile sector in the Northeast, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday, December 6 announced that a new Weavers’ Service Centre (WSC) will be established in Meghalaya once the state government allots land for the project. At present, the Northeast has only one such centre, located in Guwahati.

The announcement came during the inauguration of the Integrated Textile & Tourism Centre (ITTC) at Nongpoh in Ri-Bhoi district, where the minister also launched ‘EKTA’ Meghalaya (Exhibition-cum-Knowledge Sharing for Textiles Advantage). Singh said the proposed WSC would offer comprehensive design, technical, and marketing support to weavers across the region, helping them upgrade skills and access wider markets.

Highlighting the mandate of the newly inaugurated ITTC, Singh said the centre would serve as an integrated platform for training, design innovation, silk processing, product diversification and textile tourism. He noted that the initiative would empower weavers and artisans to tap national and international opportunities.

The minister emphasised that the Centre is rolling out several schemes aimed at modernising weaving technologies, strengthening handloom clusters and promoting natural fibres on the global stage. Calling the Northeast the “pride of India’s textile heritage,” Singh reiterated the Union government’s commitment to strengthening every segment of the textile value chain in the region.

Giriraj Singh announced new initiatives to boost farmers’ income by expanding Muga sericulture in Meghalaya and the broader Northeast.

“We are exploring the possibility of increasing from two Muga crops to three, enabling farmers to double their income. With best practices, one acre can generate ₹4–5 lakh,” he said. He added that the Central Silk Board would collaborate with the Meghalaya sericulture department to advance the initiative.

Noting that India is the world’s only producer of all major silk varieties—Muga, Tasar, Mulberry and Eri—Singh said ramping up Muga and Eri production in the Northeast would position India as a global leader in natural silk, especially as other countries shift towards synthetic fibres.

Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita highlighted the strong presence of Northeast artisans on the global stage, recalling how a weaver from a remote Meghalaya village recently showcased handwoven fabric at BharatTex, one of the world’s largest textile exhibitions.

He noted that 52% of India’s handlooms are located in the Northeast and announced that all textile ministers from across the country will convene in Guwahati next month to formulate a Northeast-focused textile roadmap.

Meghalaya Textiles Minister Metbah Lyngdoh hailed the ITTC as a transformative project that would empower artisans, revive the state’s rich silk traditions and establish Nongpoh as a key textile-tourism destination. He said the centre, being developed under the North East Regional Textile Promotion Scheme, has been conceptualised as an artisan hub, a living textile museum and an innovation space.

State Principal Secretary (Textiles) Frederick Kharkongor added that the new facility represents a significant step in Meghalaya’s ongoing “textile renaissance.”