The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra has said that the Central government is finding solutions in addressing the concerns of the people of Meghalaya regarding their long pending demand on the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

MoS Mishra in his visit to the state said, “Whatever problem is there, we are trying to find a solution soon. In the last eight years we have worked hard and whatever is left out will be resolved soon”.

On the implementation of the ILP in the state of Meghalaya, Mishra told that it is not feasible to comment on it as the issue is under consideration by the Centre.

“See, whenever anything is in process or when an issue is under consideration or when demand for certain things is there, it is not feasible to disclose anything in this matter. When the plan is made or the policy is passed then only basically we announce it,” he stated.

It's worth mentioning, that on December 2019, all 60 MLAs of the state Assembly anonymously passed an official resolution urging the Centre to immediately implement the ILP in Meghalaya.

However, anti-influx groups have expressed disappointment over the delay of the Centre to make its stand clear on the resolution adopted by the state.