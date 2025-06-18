Chaivalry Lartang has been named Miss Universe Meghalaya 2025 and will go on to represent the state at the upcoming Miss Universe India pageant. Her selection marks a significant step forward in Meghalaya’s growing presence on the national pageant stage.

The state-level finale took place on June 14 in Shillong, where contestants from across the state competed in a high-stakes event judged by leading figures from the national pageant circuit.

The panel included Amjad Khan, franchise director for Miss Universe India, Aqsa Varghese, Miss Universe Kerala 2024, and Irene Dkhar, Miss Tourism India.

Chaivalry had previously placed as 1st Runner-Up in Miss Meghalaya 2024, but this time emerged at the top with her confident stage presence and composed responses during the Q&A round. Her performance earned unanimous praise from the judges.

She is scheduled to undergo rigorous training in Delhi in the coming weeks to prepare for Miss Universe India 2025. Her progress will be closely watched as she carries the hopes of Meghalaya on the national stage.

Event organisers noted her selection as a reflection of the talent and determination among youth in the region, highlighting her as a strong role model for aspiring participants from the Northeast.